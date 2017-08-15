Court fixes Aug.28 to hear alleged N73.5m judgment debt against Customs

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has fixed Aug.28, for hearing of the suit instituted by one Ihesiaba Chinweoke, and 20 others, against the Nigeria Customs Service Board, seeking payment of N73.5 million judgment debt.

The other claimants are: Ngozi Iwunze, A.Ezeana , Ebele Kingsley,Agbo Patrick, Ayeni Abiodun, Obiwulu Stanley, Nwachi Ugochukwu, Durojaiye Oladele, among others.

The judgment was delivered on April 10, 2014 in favour of the claimants against the Nigeria Customs Service at the National Industrial Court, Abuja.

The claimants were disengaged workers of the Nigeria Customs Service who alleged that their appointments were illegally terminated in 2009

The claimants filed garnishee proceedings, asking the court to prevail on the respondents to pay them the judgment debt.

The claimants who are the judgment creditors’ joined the Comptroller-General of Customs as a judgment debtor.

The claimants also listed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as the garnishee respondent in the suit.

At the resumed hearing, Mr Musa Baba- Panya, counsel to Nigeria Customs Service, told the court that he had filed a preliminary objection in the suit.

Counsel to the Central Bank of Nigeria, also informed the court that he has filed same application.

The judge, Justice Peter Lifu, by consent of counsel in the suit, fixed Aug.28 to hear all pending applications.

The claimants were represented in court by their counsel, Mr Goodluck Agbo.

(NAN)

