A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Senate to halt its ongoing probe of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The judge, Justice Abba-Bello Mohammed in his ruling ordered a suspension of the probe pending the hearing of the substantive suit for breach of right to fair hearing by the Senate leadership against the IG.

The IGP had approached the court asking it to stop the Senate from probing him.

In his suit, the IGP is seeking an order restraining the committee to sit or invite him until the determination of the suit.

Joined as defendants are the President of the Senate, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a Senator Isah Misau.

Others also listed as respondents are senators Francis Alimikhena, Binta Garba, Suleiman Hunkuyi, Duro Samuel, Ogba Obinna, Nelson Effiong and Abdulaziz Nyako.

The judge also granted leave to the applicant’s counsel, Alex Izinyon, to publish in two national dailies all papers concerning the originating summons, including hearing notice which would be served on the Senate.

He adjourned the case until December 4 to hear the main issues in the substantive suit before the court.

The Senate resolved to probe the allegations raised by Isah Misau, a senator representing Bauchi central, against Idris after he drew the attention of the senators to it.

