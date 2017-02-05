Court rejects Trump move to immediately restore suspended travel ban

A San Francisco court has rejected a motion by the U.S. Justice Department to immediately reinstate U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco posted the denial on its website early Sunday.

This is coming hours after the Justice Department filed for an emergency stay of a suspension of Trump’s travel ban.

The Justice Department argued in its appeal that a Seattle district court’s ruling on Friday suspending Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries “harms the public,”

“Second-guesses the president’s national security judgment,” and was “accompanied by virtually no legal analysis.”

Trump issued an executive order on Jan. 27 that temporarily suspended the U.S. refugee programme, banned travelers from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen for 90 days and indefinitely banned Syrian refugees.

The appeals court said the states of Washington and Minnesota, are to issue their opposition to the Justice Department emergency motion by 11:59 pm PST (0759 GMT Monday).

The two states had filed the initial challenge to the travel ban.

Trump’s reply in support of the emergency motion is due by Monday at 3 pm (2300 GMT). (dpa/NAN)

