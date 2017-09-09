A Kogi Magistrate court has remanded three Boko Haram members Abdullahi Audu, Bashiru Yahaya and their spiritual head, Ahmed Momoh, in Federal Prisons, Koton-Karfe, for allegedly belonging to the terrorist group.

The suspects’ arraignment came three months after their arrest by law enforcement agencies for allegedly planning to carry out terrorist act within Kogi state.

During hearing on Friday, prosecuting counsel, Mohammed Abaji, told court that the defendants were arrested by Joint team of operatives of the NHHSS, STATT and troops of the Nigerian Army and Directorate of State Security (DSS).

Abaji had prayed the court to take cognizance of the grave nature of the allegations by dismissing the oral application brought by the defendants, saying, their actions were contrary to section 97(1) of the Penal Code Law and Belonging to Terrorists’ Group and allegedly violated Section 4 and Section 5 of Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013.

The Chief Magistrate, Levi Animoku, in his ruling, ordered the three accused to be remanded saying that the allegations against them were grave.

Animoku said the activities of members of terrorists’ group had terminated many lives in the country, adding that the crimes the defendants were heinous and carried high penalties.

“Notwithstanding that bail is a constitutional right guaranteed the accused persons, the presumption of innocence is not absolute. Bail is not easily granted in this kind of offences. So, bail is refused. The defendants shall be remanded at the Federal Prisons, Koton-Karfe, Kogi. The case is adjourned until Sept. 28 for mention,’’ he said.

Abaji stated that investigation and analysis of their telephone numbers revealed that they were not only members of the dreaded group but had also carried out repairs of the terrorists’ computers.

The prosecutor also said the defendants had carried out repairs of other electronic components owned by the insurgents and used them for their nefarious activities.

According to him, the third defendant, Momoh is the spiritual head of the gang mandated to prepare Medicine/Ruqya for members of the group and their families, before and during operations.

