Court remands father for beating 10-year-old daughter to a pulp - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Senior Magistrate’s Court 34, sitting at Rijiyar Zaki, Ungoggo Local Government Area of Kano State, has remanded one Saminu Umar for brutally beating his ten-year-old daughter.

According to reports, Umar beat Naja’atu for visiting her uncle without his permission.

The loud cries of the girl drew neighbours’ attention, who overpowered the father and rescued her.

The neighbours then reported him to the Rijiyar Zaki Police Division in Kano.

The police arrested him and charged him to court after spending a couple of days in their custody. The young girl may lose sight due to the severity of the injuries she suffered during the beating.

It was further gathered that Mr Umar had divorced the victim’s mother about eight years ago, leaving her in the hands of his new wife. The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

Speaking after the court session, he expressed regret.

“It is a harsh decision,” Umar said. “It is nothing but the act of the devil. I really regret my actions”.

