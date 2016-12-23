 Court remands man in prison custody till perfection of bail

Court remands man in prison custody till perfection of bail

prison

An Ile-Ife Magistrate’s Court on Friday remanded one, Tunde Adeyemo, 36, in prison custody until his bail would be perfected.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Sunday Osanyintuyi, alleged that the accused committed the offence sometimes in August 2015, at Oke-Atan, in Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said the accused fraudulently obtained the sum of N45,000 from one Taiwo Oyedele, under false pretence of supplying him planks, but failed to fulfilled his promised till date.

He stated further that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence read and he was not legally represented.

Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode granted the bail of the accused in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like amount.

Ijiyode said that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, be a civil servant of any grade level, resides within the court jurisdiction and the address to be verified by the court official.

However, the accused was unable to perfect the bail conditions and was ordered to be remanded in prison.

Magistrate Iliyode adjourned the case to Jan. 20, for hearing. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar