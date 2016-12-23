Court remands man in prison custody till perfection of bail

An Ile-Ife Magistrate’s Court on Friday remanded one, Tunde Adeyemo, 36, in prison custody until his bail would be perfected.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Sunday Osanyintuyi, alleged that the accused committed the offence sometimes in August 2015, at Oke-Atan, in Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said the accused fraudulently obtained the sum of N45,000 from one Taiwo Oyedele, under false pretence of supplying him planks, but failed to fulfilled his promised till date.

He stated further that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence read and he was not legally represented.

Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode granted the bail of the accused in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like amount.

Ijiyode said that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, be a civil servant of any grade level, resides within the court jurisdiction and the address to be verified by the court official.

However, the accused was unable to perfect the bail conditions and was ordered to be remanded in prison.

Magistrate Iliyode adjourned the case to Jan. 20, for hearing. (NAN)

