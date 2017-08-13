Court remands pastor over wife’s alleged death

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday remanded a 43-year-old Pastor, Stephen Edoh, at the Ikoyi Prisons, over the alleged death of his wife, Patience Rose, aged 34.

The accused is alleged to have caused the death of his wife, Patience Rose, 34, and is to remain in prison custody, pending legal advice from the Office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, said that the accused committee the offence on June 9, at No. 5, Church St., Cele-Nica, Mebamu, Ishashi, Lagos.

He alleged that the accused had given the deceased the sum of N30,000 to visit her sister, where she was caught trying to commit suicide by drinking an insecticide called “Sniper’’ but was rescued by on lookers..

“The deceased was later found dead and the same bottle of “sniper’’ placed besides her,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that sniper is a household insecticide widely used in eradicating pests from homes.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.S. Okubule, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody, pending legal advice from the DPP’s Office.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 22, for the advice. (NAN)

