Court remands in prison suspected killer of Lagos boss of tricycle operators, Hamburger

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in Lagos remanded a 42-year-old, Samson Agbetoye, in prison over alleged killing of 49-year-old Rasaki Bello, a.k.a Hamburger, the erstwhile State treasurer of tricycle operators.

The accused was arraigned alongside 40-year-old Babatunde Saka for alleged murder.

Saka was admitted to a bail of N500,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum after the Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Olajuwon had gone through the case file.

“I have gone through the case file and in respect of what the investigating team stated that there is no evidence that pins the murder on Saka, I hereby order that his plea be taken,” she said.

Agbetoba had appeared on a two-count charge of murder and conspiracy.

His plea was, however, not taken.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Julius Babatope had told the court that the accused committed the offences on May 29 at 2.00 p.m. at Ago Owu Street, Sogunle, near Oshodi, Lagos.

He alleged that the accused shot Hamburger at a close range on the head and chest, killing him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the incident occurred at Sogunle Town Hall during the All Progressives Congress (APC) council primaries in the state.

The offences contravened Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused was remanded at Ikoyi Prisons pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The case has been adjourned until Aug. 21. (NAN)

OAT/DA

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Leave a comment