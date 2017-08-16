Court sentences ex Chinese legislator to life in prison for organised prostitution

Court on Tuesday sentenced Liang Yaohui, a former Deputy to the National People’s Congress (NPC), to life in prison for organised prostitution.

Liang was charged before a court in south China’s Dongguan with collusive tendering and bribery.

According to the court, Liang, who owned a five-star hotel had been offering prostitution services since 2004 and illegally gained nearly six million U.S. dollars in 2013.

Liang, was also accused of colluding in entering bids which inflicted serious losses on national assets, and bribing a deputy manager of local power company for lower noncommercial electricity charges.

Liang appealed in court. (Xinhua/NAN)

