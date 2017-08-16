 Court sentences ex Chinese legislator to life in prison for organised prostitution

Court sentences ex Chinese legislator to life in prison for organised prostitution

Court on Tuesday sentenced Liang Yaohui, a former Deputy to the National People’s Congress (NPC), to life in prison for organised prostitution.

Liang was charged before a court in south China’s Dongguan with collusive tendering and bribery.

According to the court, Liang, who owned a five-star hotel had been offering prostitution services since 2004 and illegally gained nearly six million U.S. dollars in 2013.

Liang, was also accused of colluding in entering bids which inflicted serious losses on national assets, and bribing a deputy manager of local power company for lower noncommercial electricity charges.

Liang appealed in court. (Xinhua/NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar