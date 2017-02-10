Crawford’s Environmental Project to serve as clue to solving Nigeria’s waste disposal challenges, says V-C

The Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Crawford University,Igbesa, Ogun, Prof. Rotimi Ajayi, on Friday said that the recently inaugurated Waste-to-Wealth Project by the institution should serve as a clue to solving the nation’s waste disposal challenges.

Ajayi said this during the launch of the project at the multi-purpose hall of the university in Igbesa, Ogun.

The V-C said that the plights exhibited by Nigerians living in the nation’s urban areas had shown that they had resigned themselves to living in squalour.

“The government of the day has not been able to find a solution to the problem of waste disposal that has befouled and polluted all living spaces.

“There is no urban area in Nigeria that is free from garbage dumps. Sometimes, major roads and streets, drains and gutters are also blocked,” he said.

Ajayi said that that with the expected success the project would record, Crawford University would have blazed the trail as coming up with the most effective research findings on waste disposal in the country.

“With our resilient and productive staff members, and disciplined students, we have had all the elements needed to successfully carry out the pilot project which will show the way forward for others to follow.

“This project if properly executed will help the nation in combating the menace of waste disposal,’’ he said.

The V-C also explained to the university community that the scheme would serve as a practical application of research work to better the environment.

“This research, I believe, will touch the lives of every Nigerian and provide a better living condition and cleaner environment.

“The basics of the solution is the sorting out of the components of wastes at the household level which will make the eventual disposal and recycling of such categorized wastes to be easy.

“It will be cost-effective and, therefore, profitable. The resulting will make its acquisition by recycling companies attractive, thus, saving the society the trouble of maintaining landfill sites,’’ he said.

The director of the project, Dr. John Ayodele, in his speech said that wastes and refuse are the natural bi-product of a vibrant population.

“This waste can be transformed into profitably re-usable products, which in turn will help preserve the depleting earth resources.

“It will also protect the ozone layer by reduction of green-house gases,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment