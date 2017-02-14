'It's crazy for anyone to say I didn't see Buhari' - Tinubu - The Herald Nigeria

After yesterday’s report that Former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu allegedly did not pay President Muhammadu Buhari a visit in London, the APC Chieftain has come out to clear the air referring to the story as ‘the work of mischief makers’.

The statement, signed by his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, said Tinubu was in London with the former Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, to visit Buhari and they met the President at the Abuja House.

The statement reads: “The report about the so-called denial of the visit is the handiwork of mischief- makers.

“I felt we should not dignify that with a response. That report beggars belief.

“Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande were in London. The reason they travelled to the United Kingdom was to see President Buhari.

“And they visited him last Thursday and held discussions with him at the Abuja House in London.

“After the visit, the President, as a mark of respect, saw off his guests to the door.

“Pictures were taken during and after the visit and released to the media by The Presidency.

“These pictures were international headlines. How can anybody in his or her right senses be saying there was no such visit? It’s simply crazy!”

