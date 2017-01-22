Create jobs for youths, rescued Ondo monarch’s wife begs govt

Olori Grace Faduyile, the wife of Oba Babatunde Faduyile, the Abodi of Ikaleland in Ondo State, has appealed to government at all levels to provide jobs for the youths in the country.

She made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday shortly after a thanksgiving ceremony at the Gospel Faith Mission Internatonal (GOFAMINT) in Okitipupa.

Olori Faduyile was rescued from the hands of a five-man gang of kidnappers in a foiled abduction saga on Jan.15 in Ikoya, Okitipupa Local Government Area.

She said that unemployment was responsible for youths getting more involved in social vices.

“Most of the social vices we are experiencing in the country in recent times are perpetrated mostly by youths because of the high unemployment rate ravaging the country.

“I appeal to government at all levels to create jobs or empower our youths for them to shun social vices like Internet fraud, kidnapping, armed robbery and terrorism,” she said.

Recounting her ordeal, she said the kidnappers took her and one of her aides through the waterways for over two hours to an unknown destination before they were rescued by local hunters and security agencies.

The monarch’s wife thanked God for making her and her aide to regain freedom.

She also thanked the local hunters, the police and all the people of Ikaleland for their swift actions and solidarity.

NAN reports that one of the kidnappers was killed in a gun duel during the rescue operation by the local hunters and police.

One of them was arrested alive while the other three fled into the bush along Ikoya waterways.

Meanwhile, Pastor Frank Akinsuyi, a brother to Oba Faduyile, initiated Grace Faduyile Foundation (GFF) to reach out to the poor masses in Ikaleland.

The Canada-based pastor pledged financial support to assist the foundation.

He said that poverty was ravaging the land and needed to be given due attention.

“I am so happy because my brother’s wife was resued hale and hearty so I initiated this foundation to support the poor masses with food items to address hunger in the land,” Akinsuyi said. (NAN)

