Creative industry, panacea to unrest – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says if the creative industry is fully developed, it will offer the needed solution to unrest in the country.

The minister stated this on Thursday in Abuja when the Governing Council of “Jewel of Africa’’, a culture and tourism concept, paid a courtesy visit to his office.

Mohammed said that the creative industry had the potential to gainfully engage the youth, who mostly got involved in unrest and as well develop the rural area and prevent rural urban drift.

He reiterated the commitment of the administration to developing the sector and placing it at the mainstream of the economy.

The minister commended the group for the initiative of its television reality show, awards and exhibition on untainted African culture and traditions.

He said the industry yearns for local contents with the openings created by the Digital Switch Over and the commitment of the administration to repositioning the sector.

Mohammed said realising the importance of the creative industry, the Senate, during the ministry’s budget defence, underscored the need to make enough provision for local content development.

The minister said he had confidence on the members of the group and assured them of government’s support in realising their vision and executing the show.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Mr Mac Emakpore said that the reality show, awards and exhibition were conceptualised to remind Africans of their roots and to recapture the essence of their tradition and culture.

He said the shows would promote African arts and creativity, fight anti social tendencies and rejuvenate the tourism industry.

Emakpore added that the show would also create a better image for the continent and create awareness on the need to preserve and nurture the African rich cultural heritage.

He said the first of the continent-wide series would focus on Nigeria, featuring 37 contestants from each of the 36 states and the FCT.

Emakpore said the reality show would also feature cultural dances, drama and music, oral history, tradition, modeling, poetry, arts and craft exhibition and African delicacies and cuisines.

He said the show would be shown annually spanning a couple of weeks of live broadcast on some major network stations.

He solicited the support and cooperation of the minister for the success of the programme.

On the delegation were, Mrs Julie Coker, Alhaji, Yusuf Saulawa, Mrs Modupe Ajayi-Jemibewon, Mr Nath Adediran, Hajia Lami Tumaka and Kolawole Ogungbe. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment