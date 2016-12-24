Crime has reduced in N/Delta due to effective policing and surveillance — FOC

Due to sustained efforts of naval personnel in policing and surveillance of the maritime sector, crime has reduced in the Niger Delta region.

Rear Adm. James Oluwole, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, made the statement on Saturday in Calabar while speaking with newsmen.

“There has been drastic reduction in oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, sea piracy and other forms of illegalities along the water ways.

“We have maintained a steady patrol at sea with a view to secure the maritime domain from vandals.

“I must specially thank Mr President, the legislature and the Chief of the Naval staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas for supporting the Navy to carry out its constitutional duties,’’he said.

The FOC said that the command successfully held the 2016 Nigerian Navy Ceremonial Sunset and End of Year Ball for its serving and retired officers on Dec. 23, 2016.

He said that the occasion was an opportunity for the navy to recognise the efforts of its serving and retired personnel to ensure safe and secure maritime environment.

“Since the establishment of the Nigerian Navy in 1956, the story has been that of success in spite of the numerous challenges and the evolving security environment.

“The Nigerian Navy must improve on its fighting capability and operational effectiveness.

“The Nigerian Navy recently took delivery of two offshore patrol vessels, NNS Centenary and NNS Unity; built in China.

“These vessels will enhance effective patrol of the maritime domain and will also help in securing the nation’s economic resources from vandals,’’he added.

Oluwole assured of the continuous training of naval personnel, saying the training was needed to build the needed capacity to move the navy forward. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment