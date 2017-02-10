Crippled Man Brutalized By Army Men For Wearing Camouflage Visits Army Barracks, Plied with Gifts - The Herald Nigeria

A video of some Army men flogging and beating a crippled man on the road all because he wore camouflage went viral a couple of days ago.

Since then there has been huge backlash over the actions of the army men with many seeing their acts as severely abhorrent and unjust.

The men involved in the attack have since been apprehended and will be disciplined by the army.

In the meantime, a Facebook user by the name of Abuchi Onwumelu took t his Facebook page to show pictures of the crippled man as he visited the army barracks after being invited. In his post, Onwumelu claimed that cash and gifts were given to the crippled man in compensation for the wrongs afflicted on him.

You can read his post below.

Nigeria army versus physically challenged (cripple), chijioke raphael uraku

Happening now at 302 artillery regiment/14 field engineer regiment, onitsha: photo caption: the new 302 commander, col. Idongesit uko akpan and the deputy director public relations (82 div), col. Sagir musa with the assaulted cripple, mr. Chijioke raphael uraku a native of ikwo ebonyi state shortly after the world press conference. Abuchi onwumelu of fides newspaper, who covers the event, reports that the soldiers who carried out the dastardly act have been apprehended and subjected to face disciplinary actions. Cash gift and assorted clothes were presented to the victim. Nigeria army condemned the unwholesome act. Addressing newsmen

