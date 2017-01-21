 Crippled Man Mysteriously Healed After Touching Late Blessed Tansi's Remains - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Crippled Man Mysteriously Healed After Touching Late Blessed Tansi’s Remains

A miraculous sight was witnessed in Anambra state after a crippled man was allegedly healed after touching the remains of Blessed Iwene Tansi.

A social media user, Tobe Ozoemenam took to her page to share the news in which she wrote:

“It was a first class miracle yesterday as CRIPPLED MAN rose to his feets and started walking at the exposition of the the remains of Blessed Iwene Tansi at AMA TANSI (St Joseph Catholic Church Aguleri)!!!!

Blessed Iwene Tansi

Continue to intercede for us!”

Along with the post, the social media user added the following photos:

