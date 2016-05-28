Crisis For Jonathan As EFCC Receives First Petition Against Him - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the alleged mismanagement of $2.1billion released to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for arms purchase, The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has received a very first petition seeking the prosecution of former president Goodluck Jonathan.

The petition filed to the EFCC, came from a former member of the Enugu state House of Assembly, Ikenna Ejezie, through his counsel, Barrister Osuagwu Ugochukwu.

Ejezie’s petition becomes the first ever the EFCC will formally receive demanding the investigation of Jonathan.

The petition is also requesting probing of Goodluck Jonathan on why he made N400million public funds available to a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, for personal and private party use.

The petition read: “We are solicitors to Hon. Ikenna Ejezie hereinafter called our client and with you as he has instructed.

“Our client is requesting you to, in the public interest, invite ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for questioning and possible prosecution over his role in the misuse of $2.1billion through the Office of the National Security Adviser (Col. Sambo Dasuki rtd) and disbursement of N400million funds to Olisa Metuh for personal and private political party use.

“Our client notes that Dasuki had stated severally whilst in your commission that the $2.1billion was authorized for disbursement by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for arms purchase, but later turned out to be for selfish purpose. Olisa Metuh also had admitted that former President Goodluck Jonathan transferred and/ or authorized release of N400million public funds to his account for political campaign of Jonathan rather than for public interest.

“Our client informed us that the confession of Olisa Metuh is contained in his criminal statement with the EFCC.

“Our client is thus shocked that in spite of the implication of ex-President Jonathan in the current prosecution of Metuh and Dasuki, the former President has not been invited for his statement to be taken nor has he been prosecuted by the EFCC as co-accused/ defendant.

“Our client herewith requests that the ex-President be invited for questioning and to commence prosecution as he was the one who did authorize the disbursement of the $2.1billion and N400million public funds that were illegally abused and misappropriated by Dasuki and Metuh who are both standing trial in various courts in Abuja.

“Our client demands that this request be responded to within seven days from the receipt of this letter and as quickly as possible.”

When contacted, a top source at the EFCC said: “We have received a copy of the letter from the affected individual, and it will be treated on its merit. Normally, once anyone drops a letter or a petition, we subject it to our due procedure of whether it has any merit or not.

“From what we have, what was sent to us was based on media reports. Those who brought the letter have not disclosed any fact yet.

“So far, they have to come up with more evidence. We will certainly demand for concrete evidence against the ex-President from the aggrieved who wrote us. And it is strange that a petitioner or an individual will have to give the EFCC a deadline to do its work.”



