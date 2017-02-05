Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi, Others In New Ranking - The Herald Nigeria

Portuguese player and Real Madrid striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has once again beat his rival, Lionel Messi and other athletes to emerge the highest-earning athlete for 2016.

The striker banked a total of £70m in the year under review which places him ahead of his Barcelona FC rival, Lionel Mesi who managed only £65M.

Ronaldo whose 2016 was a remarkable year following his

Champions League and Euro tournament win and subsequent claim of the Ballon d’Or and the Best FIFA Men’s Player made it to the top of the list beating the likes of basketball player, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and others.

Towing behind Lionel Messi who scooped £65M, NBA star, LeBron James came in third with a total of £61.9M followed by Tennis legend, Roger Federer at £54.4M and Golden State Warriors’s Kevin Durant at £45.1M.

Cristiano has however made history as the first football star to top the list.

