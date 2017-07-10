Cristiano's Girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez Shows Off Baby Bump - The Herald Nigeria

Portuguese star player and Real Madrid’s point man, Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is doing little to shield her growing baby bump.

The couple were spotted in Ibiza as they embarked on an holiday seeing as the footballer had taken a break off football to be with his family.

The couple who recently welcomed Ronaldo’s twins via a surrogate mother were spotted on a yacht in Spain over the weekend.

Georgina Rodriguez was reported to have visited a clinic which Ronaldo visited days earlier for DNA tests to confirm the genetic make upo of the foetus.

