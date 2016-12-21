C’River Govt pledges to fight dyslexia

The Cross River Government said it would partner Dyslexia Foundation in its fight against dyslexia in the country.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, said this on Wednesday in Calabar at the unveiling of Cross River Hospitality Ambassador as the “Brand Ambassador of Dyslexia’’.

Asibong described dyslexia as a general case that needed the support of both government and individuals in the society, adding that the foundation has chosen the right part.

“It is a noble cause; it is going to be supported by the State Government through the ministry of health. It is a collective problem but I know it can be surmounted,’’ she said.

The Chairman of Board of the foundation, Mr Ben Arikpo, said that dyslexia affects one in every six pupils in primary schools across the country.

“This is enough to give serious concern to relevant authorities. It is an epidemic; we must all work to get out of it,’’ he said.

Miss Lucy Nsang, the brand ambassador, promised to use her privileged position to sensitise the public about the disorder.

The Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English has defined dyslexia as a condition that makes it difficult for someone to read and spell. (NAN)

