Customers face hardships in accessing cash from ATMs in PH

Many bank customers said in Port Harcourt on Thursday that they could not withdraw money from Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

The residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that they had been experiencing hardship in getting their money for more than one week.

They said the ATMs had no money to dispense while others were faulty with the consequent long queues.

Mrs Joesphine Brown, one of the customers, said she was not able to make withdrawal for the past two days due to long queues.

Brown said that she had gone round the major banks in the city to use the ATM but was unable to withdraw cash due to the large crowds.

”Sometimes, the loaded money is exhausted by the time it gets to my turn in the queue”, she said.

Mr Chidozie, also a customer, said he also went to many ATMs and could not withdraw money.

Chidozie said he even went into the banking hall to withdraw money but was told that there was no cash to pay him.

“I have gone round most ATMs from Lagos Town to Aba Road and people were in hundreds at each point in queue waiting to withdraw from one ATM with several machines not having money in them”, he said.

He called on Central Bank of Nigeria to come to the aid of the masses to reduce their suffering and security risk at the ATMs.

Mrs Ada Aku said she had been visiting the ATMs since Wednesday last week but was still unable to withdraw money for her household.

”Yesterday, I had to borrow money from a friend to fend for my family and I came very early this morning but I met a very long queue at 6 a.m.

I have stayed for four hours here and it is only one ATM out of three that is dispensing money; I pray I will be able to succeed today, the suffering is too much”, Aku said.

A banker, who did not mention her name, said they were waiting for more cash. (NAN)

