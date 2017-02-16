Customs in Apapa generates N25.96bn

The Customs Area Command in Apapa, Lagos, on Thursday said it generated N25.96 billion in January.

The Area Controller, Alhaji Musa Jibrin, gave the figure in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Jibrin said that the figure was N1.1 billion more than the N24.85 billion realised in December, 2016 and N2.5 billion more than the N23.4 billion the command generated in the corresponding month in 2016.

He said that the revenue was generated from sources which included Value Added Tax (VAT), port levy, cement levy and ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS).

The controller described the performance of the command as impressive “in the face of the falling imports’’, promising that the command would do its best to improve on the revenue collection.

NAN recalls that the command had announced that it generated N264.1 billion revenue in 2016, with the highest collection of N35 billion recorded in August. (NAN)

BHB/IKU/OPI

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment