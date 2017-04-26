Customs destroy N216.3m smuggled poultry products in Benin

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘C’ Owerri, on Tuesday in Benin destroyed imported smuggled poultry products valued at N216.3 million.

The officer in Charge of the FOU in the zone, Mr Usman Dahiru, spoke on behalf of the Area Comptroller in Charge of Edo and Delta, Mr Oni Ogbemu, at the destruction ceremony.

Dahiru said the products were seized on April 19 along the Benin-Ekiadolor axis of the Benin-Lagos road.

He said that a truck with registration number: Lagos AJL 861 XA carrying 24,032 cartons of imported poultry products was arrested by officers of the unit at 7:22 p.m.

The officer said that the products were destroyed in compliance with the Federal Government policy banning the importation of poultry products.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the destruction was witnessed by officials of the customs, police, DSS, NSCDC, NAFDAC, The Nigerian Immigration Service as well as the Edo Environmental Protection Agency. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment