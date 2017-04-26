 Customs destroy N216.3m smuggled poultry products in Benin

Customs destroy N216.3m smuggled poultry products in Benin

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘C’ Owerri, on Tuesday in Benin destroyed imported smuggled poultry products valued at N216.3 million.

The officer in Charge of the FOU in the zone, Mr Usman Dahiru, spoke on behalf of the Area Comptroller in Charge of Edo and Delta, Mr Oni Ogbemu, at the destruction ceremony.

Dahiru said the products were seized on April 19 along the Benin-Ekiadolor axis of the Benin-Lagos road.

He said that a truck with registration number: Lagos AJL 861 XA carrying 24,032 cartons of imported poultry products was arrested by officers of the unit at 7:22 p.m.

 

 

The officer said that the products were destroyed in compliance with the Federal Government policy banning the importation of poultry products.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the destruction was witnessed by officials of the customs, police, DSS, NSCDC, NAFDAC, The Nigerian Immigration Service as well as the Edo Environmental Protection Agency. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar