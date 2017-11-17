Customs intercepts smuggled bullet proof vehicle in Kaduna

The Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone B of the Nigeria Customs Service has seized a bullet proof vehicle imported into the country illegally.

The Area Controller of the zone, Usman Dakingari, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna that the vehicle had no end user certificate.

He explained that such vehicles are only imported with the permission of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

“Once you import a bullet proof vehicle which is a security vehicle through the ports legally, you are expected to have and end user permit which shows that the vehicle will be used normally.

“An end user certificate is only issued by the NSA,’’ Dakingari added.

The controller disclosed that the unit had also seized a trailer conveying illicit drugs along Lokoja expressway in Kogi, and another trailer conveying smuggled rice on Kano-Zari road.

He added that another vehicle containing bales of second hand clothes was also apprehended by the unit.

“The information about the contraband and illicit drugs was gotten from the service intelligence unit and concerned individuals.

“The seizures were made by roving patrol officers; we accosted the trailer conveying the illicit drugs along Lokoja expressway and our suspicion became right.

“We saw some cartons of tramadol and Viagra in the other trailer, but we have not yet verified the total number and the efficacy and production method of the enhancers.’’

The controller stated that the intercepted drugs would be handed over to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation.

On the seized rice, Dakingari said it was found covered by bags of beans in the seized trailer.

“We know the policy of the Federal Government concerning imported rice; government wants the country to be sufficient in local rice production.

“Yet the smugglers keep bringing in foreign rice, thereby sabotaging government efforts.

“We seized the vehicle with foreign rice packed in 100kg local bags with other 50kg empty foreign bags kept aside with the intent of re-bagging them on arrival.’’

NAN reports that the FOU Zone B of the Nigeria Customs Service covers 10 states across the North including the Federal Capital Territory.(NAN)

