Customs nets N 2.1 bn revenue in 2016 in Sokoto Area Command—Official

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS),Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Area Command said it collected about N 2.1 billion as revenue in 2016.

Mr Musa Adamu, the command’s spokesman made this known in a statement he signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) in Sokoto on Wednesday.

He said that the revenue collection of the year under review represented a 122.13 per cent of the year’s annual revenue target.

He said,” This represents a surplus of N 379.5million above the annual target given by the service headquarters.

”However, N 1.3 billion was collected in 2015, which shows an increase of N 803.1million or 62.19 per cent over what was collected in 2015.”

The image maker further stated that the 2016 revenue profile presented a significant milestone in the history of the command, being the first time such amount was collected.

” This height could not have been attained without the enabling peaceful environment in our states’ of operations.

” It was also due to the cooperation of the trading public and other stakeholders, including customs licensed agents, as well as other security outfits, particularly the Military and the Police.”

He said that the command in 2016 made 161 seizures of various items, including 6,000 bags of foreign rice, 5,200 containers of vegetable oil and 1,150 bales of second hand clothes.

Asamu said that the command also collected duty paid value of N 200milion, among other achievements.

‘’In the same vein, 20 suspects arrested in connection with the seizures were granted bail, while investigations were ongoing, with a view to prosecuting them.

” The controller further wishes to use this medium to reiterate that the ban on the importation of foreign rice and vehicles through land borders remains in force.

” He has also called on legitimate importers to comply with the Federal Government’s fiscal policies.

”They should explore other legitimate alternatives and windows available for importation of the restricted items.

” He further warned smugglers to desist from such illicit actions, because soonest, the law will catch up with them.”

He said that the command would not relent in its efforts at boosting revenue.

” We shall continue to train and retrain our officers and men in order to fight smuggling to a standstill.

”The fear of God, integrity, honesty and transparency will remain cardinal in our operations.

” Our offices remain open 24/7 for inquiries and clarifications on import/export business” it concluded.( (NAN)

