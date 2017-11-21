Customs Zone hits N698bn revenue in 10 months, targets N887bn by December – ACG Dahiru.

Mr Aminu Dahiru, creating Assistant Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Zone A, Lagos, on Tuesday announced that the zone generated N698 billion as revenue from January to October.

Dahiru told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview personnel in the zone would work tirelessly to collect the N887 billion target set by the headquarters.

He said the current revenue was an increase over the N593 billion collected over the same period in 2016.

He expressed confidence that the projected zonal revenue target set by the headquarters would be achieved

” So far so good as we have achieved 78.72 per cent of the revenue figure,” he said.

“This is made possible because of the commitment of the personnel to duty and concrete measures taken to ensure diligence in collecting revenue due to government, Dahiru said.

The assistant-compttroller general added that the zone was passionate and resolute in enforcing the fiscal policies of the Federal Government to boost the national economy.

According to him, the zone has intensified strategies “toward the implementation of the process, knowing full well that the dare-devil smugglers can be brutal and deadly in their operations”.

ACG Dahiru, however, said the zone was battle-ready and equal to the task to discharge its constitutional responsibilities diligently.

He explained that ” facilitating legitimate trade is one of the score mandates of the service and we are exploring all legitimate means to improve the system to the benefit of the country”.

He solicited the support of stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders in sensitising communities to the negative effects of smuggling on the nation’s economy.

NAN reports that Zone A comprised FOU ‘A’ Ikeja, Lagos industrial Command, Festac; other formations in Lagos State, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti Area Commands.

