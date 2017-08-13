Why I Cut Off My Male Organ - Ondo Man Reveals After Shocking Move - The Herald Nigeria

A middle aged man identified as Oluwole Aiyeloja has cut off his own penis with razor blade on Saturday at his Olanla Junction residence in Akure, Ondo State.

The man who was rushed to the hospital after the gory act revealed that he was pushed into the act by a ‘monster’.

According to Oluwole who was about cutting off his scrotum before good samaritans stopped him and took the razor blade from him, he was instructed to do so by a monster that had been ministering to him.

A witness identified as Olaolu Oluyede told DailyPost that the man caught eyewitnesses by surprise with the move.

The recharge card seller said: “I was busy attending to a customer when someone called my attention to a well dressed man sitting on a bench close by.” “While people were still in a shock as to why a well dressed man will suddenly starting putting off his clothes in public, he then did the unthinkable. He started slicing his penis to the shock of every one.

“It was very gory. There was blood everywhere. A man had to rush at him and wrestle the blade from him before others called in the police from A Division Station who rushed him to the hospital.”

Confirming the incident, the Ondo state Police PRO, Femi Joseph, stated that preliminary investigation has been launched into the case and it showed that Oluwole might be suffering from a spiritual and psychological problem.

The Police PRO added: “When we interrogated him, he said a ‘monster’ had been talking to him to take some weird decisions.

“He said it was the ‘monster’ who told him to cut his penis for donation which he did.

“He added that the ‘monster’ also instructed him to donate his testicles”

The Police spokesman further revealed that the victim will not be charged tpo court for the offense against himself.

“If he had tried to commit suicide, which is a criminal offence, we would have charged him, but we don’t actually know how to situate his condition.

“He really needs help which we are trying to give him. At present, he is responding to treatment at the hospital.”

