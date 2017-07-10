Cynthia Morgan, MC Galaxy Fight Dirty On Social Media - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian artistes, MC Galaxy and songstress, Cynthia Morgan are currently engaged in a war of words on social media.

The war of words comes after MC Galaxy took to his social media page to react to Tekno’s intervention in the ongoing feud between Davido and Wizkid.

Recall that MC Galaxy had stated that only employees shout about, a swipe which many noted was intended for Tekno for intervening and taking sides in the fight between the two music greats.

However, Cynthia Morgan took to her page to share a note which many also thought to be directed at MC Galaxy, a move which sparked reactions from both quarters.

– I don’t want to call you names bro.cos even my two singles are doper than his two albums.

– Check pedigree before you talk.

– I don’t buy views and shit cos I know my worth.

– Don’t come for me cos I will get you bagged.i ran shitzzz without a feature.i don’t kiss assess.ask about me

– It’s all love at my http://corner.you can beg me for Collabs and still insult me on gram.and I understand.

– Life is eazy…I don’t take life too serious.My music is love not war.

– I Am A Musician…Nigga is a dancer so who is the slave?bro e be like say the small money wey them dash you don they enter your head.be wise

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment