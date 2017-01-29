D-G NYSC assures of Corp members’ safety in Yobe

Brig, Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Sunday assured parents on the safety of their wards at the orientation camp in Yobe.

The D-G, who gave the assurance at the orientation camp in Potiskum, Yobe, however called for vigilance.

“The camp is well secured and I am assuring the safety and security of all Corps members here.

“However, you should be security conscious because the dislodged Boko Haram insurgents are looking for soft targets,” he said.

Kazaure urged the corps alert the authorities of any strange persons or movements in their environment.

He also called on the corps members to respect the tradition and culture of their host communities.

“You should integrate with other Nigerians and appreciate their ways of life to justify the establishment of the scheme,” he said.

The DG expressed dissatisfaction with the facilities in the camp and promised to effect changes immediately.

“To be sincere, the facilities on the camp are not adequate but we are going to do something about it very soon,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DG gave out his telephone number to the Corps members to call him if the facilities were not improved upon in the next few days.

Some of the Corp members who spoke to NAN said they felt secured in the state but said the facilities in the camp were inadequate.” (NAN)

