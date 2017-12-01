Beauty entrepreneur and Singer Dencia has shown support for On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze over the recent attacks on his posts about Pastors and Tithing.

Recall that Daddy Freeze had shared Biblical Teachings on his view over the controversial issue of Tithing, which he said is an avenue for pastors to exploit ignorant members.

While many pastors have come out to defend their teachings on Tithing and its importance, Daddy Freeze has continued to maintain his opinion on the matter.

In a recent outburst, Dencia reacted to the OAP’s post which he slammed the General Overseer of Redeem Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye over his request for N1bn in donations from members for the development of the church.

The Cameroonian singer who is known for being very vocal on controversial issues, supported Daddy Freeze’s actions and went on to shame his mockers who trolled him over his failed marriage to his first wife.

She claimed that most big men in the Bible married more than one wife and Freeze can as well do same if he pleases and went on to add that Daddy Freeze’s continuous criticism of pastors is a threat to the money making business in the church by these men of God.

Dencia had earlier condemned the Tithing of members to the church and referred to them as gullible congregation.

.See her post below:

