Daddy Freeze reacts to Apostle Suleiman’s Tithe increase from 10% to 30%

Popular OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to Apostle Suleman’s increment of Tithing in his church from 10% to 30%

Apostle Suleiman had announced the increment yesterday, while stating that ‘Satan should go and die.’

Reacting to the Apostle’s Tithe increase, the #Freethesheeple leader, who has been in the news over his views on the controversial issue of Tithing wrote:

Satan should go and die is now the new biblical defense for tithing?

The association of Nigerian Theologians, according to ‘The Point’ newspaper, published on the 20th of November 2017, declared that Christians should not pay tithe. (Scroll left to see article) are they now the devil you speak of?

I will say that paying 30% tithe has NO basis in Christianity, but you can prove me wrong, by showing me one bible verse where our new High priest under the order of Melchizedek, Jesus, paid tithe, or where the disciples, our first pastors and GOs, paid 30% tithes.

Now, unto other unrelated matters, that’s how one guy said one gov will die in 2 weeks and the gov is still hale and hearty, nearly 2 years later! ~FRZ

#FreeTheSheeple.

