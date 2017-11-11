Daddy Freeze replies Apostle Suleiman dares him to a debate on Tithing

Popular OAP Daddy Freeze who has been trending over his view on Tithing, j hs replied Apostle Suleiman, after the pastor chastised him for daring to drag the Tithing issue with Pastor Adeboye.

Apostle Suleiman in his post had accused Daddy Freeze of trying to confuse people with his opinion on the controversial issue and advised him to keep his belief to himself.

In reaction to the call out, Daddy Freeze questioned him saying, “Is Pastor Adeboye a God that shouldn’t be called out for teaching people wrongly as against what is written in the Bible.”

The OAP advised the Omega Fire Ministry pastor to educate people on Tithing with backings of the Bible teachings, and also indicated his interest in the proposed debate by the Apostle on the matter.

Read his post below:

Dear apostle Suleiman, the leader of the #FreeNation greets you and brings glad tidings.

–

It would have gladdened my heart profoundly, and done the body of Christ much eminence, if you had shed some scriptural light on the tithing issue, as against going down the well worn path of sentimental and emotional blackmail your ‘elders’ have familiarized us with.

–

In 2017, Nigerian Pentecostal Christianity can no longer lean on the seemingly weak foundations it was established upon, as the numbers are clearly not adding up, hence the need for the #FreeTheSheeple movement to be birthed, to question conventional wisdom and challenge obtuse doctrines.

–

You made a statement that I find disheartening. According to you, “The GO corrected a wrong notion and I dared to respond to him”. Let me ask you, is he God? Or do I look like those people kissing and hugging his empty chair as seen in that forlorn video that went viral?

–

With all accorded respect sir, I have EVERY RIGHT, to demand an explanation for a doctrine that is evidently not in symphony with the teachings of Christ, or in synchrony with Biblical scripture.

–

Therefore, until either you, or anyone else provides conclusive biblical clarification, for why your churches collect tithe, despite the glaring contradiction that your first teachers and pastors, the 12 disciples and the churches they set up never did, this matter would linger.

–

About the debate you have suggested I’m all up for it, let’s communicate the venue and have this addressed once and for the last time.

–

I do extend my utmost regards and kind considerations. ~FRZ

