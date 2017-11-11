Daddy Freeze replies Apostle Suleiman dares him to a debate on Tithing

Popular OAP Daddy Freeze who has been trending over his view on Tithing, j hs replied Apostle Suleiman, after the pastor chastised him for daring to drag the Tithing issue with Pastor Adeboye.
Apostle Suleiman in his post had accused Daddy Freeze of trying to confuse people with his opinion on the controversial issue and advised him to keep his belief to himself.
In reaction to the call out, Daddy Freeze questioned him saying, “Is Pastor Adeboye a God that shouldn’t be called out for teaching people wrongly as against what is written in the Bible.”
The OAP advised the Omega Fire Ministry pastor to educate people on Tithing with backings of the Bible teachings, and also indicated his interest in the proposed debate by the Apostle on the matter.
Dear apostle Suleiman, the leader of the #FreeNation greets you and brings glad tidings.
It would have gladdened my heart profoundly, and done the body of Christ much eminence, if you had shed some scriptural light on the tithing issue, as against going down the well worn path of sentimental and emotional blackmail your ‘elders’ have familiarized us with.
In 2017, Nigerian Pentecostal Christianity can no longer lean on the seemingly weak foundations it was established upon, as the numbers are clearly not adding up, hence the need for the #FreeTheSheeple movement to be birthed, to question conventional wisdom and challenge obtuse doctrines.
You made a statement that I find disheartening. According to you, “The GO corrected a wrong notion and I dared to respond to him”. Let me ask you, is he God? Or do I look like those people kissing and hugging his empty chair as seen in that forlorn video that went viral?
With all accorded respect sir, I have EVERY RIGHT, to demand an explanation for a doctrine that is evidently not in symphony with the teachings of Christ, or in synchrony with Biblical scripture.
Therefore, until either you, or anyone else provides conclusive biblical clarification, for why your churches collect tithe, despite the glaring contradiction that your first teachers and pastors, the 12 disciples and the churches they set up never did, this matter would linger.
About the debate you have suggested I’m all up for it, let’s communicate the venue and have this addressed once and for the last time.
I do extend my utmost regards and kind considerations. ~FRZ
Oh, foolish Galatians! Who has cast an evil spell on you? For the meaning of Jesus Christ’s death was made as clear to you as if you had seen a picture of his death on the cross. Galatians 3:1
And beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ. Colossians 2:8
Christianity is neither rhetorical nor philosophical ⚠️IT IS ABOUT THE SCRIPTURE.
The Old Testament is historical. It provides the history of our belief in Christ through prophesies. Christ is the fulfilment of the Old Testament.
The first tithe was paid by Abraham to Melchizedek from his LOOT and no more record of it.
The second tithe was paid by Jacob on the CONDITION that God prospered and preserved him and no further mention of it until the Law.
The Law of tithing is part of over 630 laws for the Jews. (Remember that if you err in one law you err in all) And tithing was for the LEVITES – who had NO LANDED PROPERTY OR MATERIAL INHERITANCE- and for THE POOR, WIDOWS etc.
So why the emphasis on ONLY Tithing out of 630 laws???⚠️⚠️⚠️😳
There is nothing like ‘spiritual Levites’ in the scripture- it is a LIE to exploit extort and put God’s people in bondage and Servitude.
(Even If you believe in the Old Testament tithing -Compare the Old Testament Levites with your run of the mill MOGs)
Malachi was chastising Pastors and leaders dealing treacherously with God’s people and NOT the people. For those who quote it to scare God’s people it is a SCARE TACTIC
THE NEW TESTAMENT
The mention of tithe by Jesus Christ: Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You give a tenth of your spices–mint, dill and cumin. But you have neglected the more important matters of the law–justice, mercy and faithfulness. You should have practiced the latter, without neglecting the former.
The last sentence which most MOG hold onto to extort tithe from God’s people was a statement made UNDER THE OLD TESTAMENT-Christ had not died and He lived under the Law. He was deconstructing the laws one by one before His death- example is the SABBATH.
Until Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection the Old Testament Law was still alive. After His death it ceased- because He is the Fulfilment of the Law. Faith was made alive
All blessings before, during and after CHRIST are YEA and AMEN in CHRIST 🙏🏾
All the law and the prophets are subsumed in theses two: ‘Love God with all your heart and Love your neighbour as yourself’
Therefore the only work that FAITH requires is LOVE (FAITH WHICH WORKS BY LOVE)
LOVE however gives US a greater responsibility. In the area of giving -AS WE HAVE PURPOSED IN OUR HEARTS- not under compulsion- God is greater than our hearts.
Another mention of tithing in the New Testament appears in Hebrews 7:1–10. This refers back to the tithe Abram paid to Melchizedek—whether as generosity or as a letter-of-the-law tenth is not mentioned.
This was a comparison of the Lordship of The Christ to that of Melchizedek and not a promotion of tithing. And Paul did not go on to admonish us to pay tithes.
Whoever preaches tithing from this is mischievous and fraudulent. These are the ‘GODNOCRATS and CLEPTOCRATS’
New Testament discussion promotes giving and does not mention tithing. 2 Corinthians 9:7 talks about giving cheerfully, 2 Corinthians 8:12 encourages giving what you can afford, 1 Corinthians 16:1–2 discusses giving weekly (although this is a saved amount for Jerusalem), 1 Timothy 5:17–18 exhorts supporting the financial needs of Christian workers, Acts 11:29 promotes feeding the hungry wherever they may be and James 1:27 states that pure religion is to help widows and orphans.
Please tell me how we got to HERE as Christians 😳⚠️⚠️⚠️ MOGs preaching tithing with their BLOOD and MOGs Promoting tithing as a Law with a curse attached😡
And please do not philosophise that tithing is a matter of individual FAITH. BECAUSE it is a matter of BRAINWASHING
and teaching the people of God that their redemption is incomplete without tithing.
It is a serious matter of preaching the New Testament message in spirit and truth and not misleading God’s people.
Faith comes by hearing so also fear, scare tactic etc come by hearing.
Parishioners IN NEED are like ‘the sponge’ they mop and absorb anything coming from the so called MOGs who have come from ‘rags to riches’ and solved all their problems by FAITH in tithing 😳
Parishioners’ intelligence and educability exist on a continuum- the genius, the exceptional, the above average, the average, the below average and the disabled’
To the MOGs: PLEASE STOP exploiting and extorting God’s people especially the vulnerable in the ‘name of God’.
To the parishioners- my people perish for lack of knowledge. – Proverbs 4:7 Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.
Please do not allow anyone or anything to ‘diminish, extract or make nonsense of YOUR LIBERTY IN CHRIST’ purchased by HIS BLOOD. IT IS The WORK OF GRACE – lest any should boast⚠️⚠️⚠️ and not by tithing or any other Law but the law of LOVE.
The man-made church is meant to be a charity organisation but most have failed woefully.
Ask yourself this basic question: what material good do you have as a Christian that unbelievers do not have even more⚠️
God does not give because we give He gives because He loves. And he admonishes us to give to others because we are commanded to LOVE one another.
Loving God means giving unto ‘the least of these’ the orphans, widows, strangers etc and not to some God- wielding, edifice building, wealth amassing fraudsters.
Please BE A CHARITY ORGANISATION in your own little space -within your immediate and extended family, amongst your friends and acquaintances and STOP feeding the greed and madness of some PASTORS CEOs AND FOUNDERS🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
By all means give ‘accordingly to how you have purposed’ to any Christ fulfilling mandate ‘to look after the needy’ organisation BUT STOP feeding the greed of GODNOCRATS.
Desire exists on a continuum BUT basically at 4 levels. NEED WANT GREED AND MADNESS.
Most Pentecostal Church leadership just like most African leadership oscillate between GREED AND MADNESS
BE WISE.
God bless you.