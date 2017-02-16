"Daddy Is Still Trying Hard To Get Exclusive Access To You" - Churchill To Son - The Herald Nigeria

Actress, Tonto Dike’s man, Olakunle Churchill took to his social media page on Instagram to share a photo of his son as he pens him an emotional message ahead of his birthday.

Churchill had in a recent interview accused his woman, Tonto Dike of ignoring his calls thereby cutting his communication line with his son who misses him.

The couple’s 17-month-old marriage had hit the rocks after Churchill was alleged to be having sexual relations with his PA.

Tonto Dike some days ago took to her social media page to confirm the split.

However, undeterred, Churchill wrote on his Instagram page a message for his son, Andre.

It reads: “Happy Birthday To My Darling Son King Andre in a bit…………#Birthdayloading

Kings will come to your rising Son

Your Greatness will be heard all over the world

You’ll be greater than your Father

You’ll rule your generation

And your place will always be on the throne

You’ll have good direction in life and negativity will not derail you from reaching all your life goals As you turn one my little King.

The warmest wishes as your 1st Birthday approaches.

The moments that we shared are so precious to me. I hope we will have lots of them in the future as well! Daddy is still trying hard to get exclusive access to you but hopefully very soon things will be okay.

Many Blessings my lil King👑🎂 #LilChurch”

