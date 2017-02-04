Daddy Showkey: Why I reconciled Harrysong and Five star Music - The Herald Nigeria

“Yes, they are no longer fighting, no mind anybody we don settle them” he confirmed. On why he took on the matter in the first place he said, “Why I no go reconcile them? My younger brothers get misunderstanding, wetin be my duty, na make I side one person?

“My duty is to make peace between them, and dem be boys wey get a lot of respect for me and dem be boys wey be like say anytime me and dem dey very close, so I nor go dey make them get misunderstanding make I nor intervene na, and I don dey intervene for the matter a long time ago, say make we make peace between them. But we thank God sha say everything went well”.

He went on to stress that he is not sure if both parties have resolved not to further press court charges against each other.