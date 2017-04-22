'Our Daily Manna' Publisher, Rev Chris Kwapovwe Implicated In Sex Scandal - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian publisher and journalist, Fejiro Oliver has alleged that a popular Nigerian pastor arrested a lady who refused him sex.

The journalist took to his social media page on Facebook to implicate the publisher of a popular Christian devotional literature, ‘Our Daily Manna’, Rev Chris Kwapovwe in the alleged sex scandal.

According to Fejiro Oliver, the cleric who is an alleged serial womanizer arrested a lady for refusing him sex.

The journalist further alleged that the arrested lady is in possession of evidences that will crumble the cleric’s ministry.

The pastor was alleged to have said: “If I fcuk you, you will forget your name and be screaming my name Chris Chris’

Read what Oliver posted on his social media page below:

