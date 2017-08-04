Daily Sit-Out to demand President Buhari's impeachment/resignation begins in Abuja and London on Monday - The Herald Nigeria

A civil rights group, National Co-Ordinator, Foundation For True Freedom and Good Leadership. along with the Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution (CDNDC) have decided to proceed with a Sit out demanding for the Resignation or Impeachment of President Buhari.

The group in a letter by convener, Deji Adeyanju invited stakeholders to join in their protest in the hope that someone pays attention.

The letter reads: “We are inviting the general public, members of the press and Civil Society Organizations to our peaceful Daily Sit-Out that is scheduled to take place as follows;

August 7th, 0900am at the Unity Fountain Abuja.

August 7th, 11am at the Abuja House, London, United Kingdom.

“All participants are expected to be at the venue before 0900am in Abuja and 11am in London to demand for President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to Nigeria and to office or his resignation on the ground of incapacity to execute his functions as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You would recall that the president has been away from the country on a medical tourism in the United Kingdom since May 7th, 2017.

“In line with the provisions of Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which guarantees the right to peaceful assembly, and in exercise of that right, we have therefore, written a letter to the Police and other relevant security agencies requesting for protection as we exercise our fundamental right as enshrined in the constitution.”

“God Bless Nigeria.”

