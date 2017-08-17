Dammy Krane found innocent of credit card fraud - The Herald Nigeria

The 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida, in the Criminal Division, has cleared Nigerian pop star Dammy Krane of all fraud charges stemming from his private jet credit card scandal.

Judge De La O Miguel on Thursday morning, discharged Krane of all charges.

According to NET, Krane’s case was heard in court today but dropped and the 23-year old was discharged. The court docket reveals that the case was discharged.

A NET source in Miami explains, ‘The docket shows that no action was taken on all the charges and the case was closed today.

‘Usually, charges are dropped in a case like this if the victim stops cooperating. Perhaps he paid back the companies involved.’

Dammy Krane had insisted that he committed no crime, blaming it on a show promoter that booked his flights with a bogus credit card.

Krane took to Twitter to celebrate his legal victory and thank his fans. He said: “Sometimes life puts you through trials and tribulations, not to bring you down but to make you stronger. It will also show you who is truly with you, who really cares.

“Case closed. I’m a free man. Let’s get back to the music. One love. Back in the studio! New music on the way.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment