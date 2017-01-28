Dana Air launches low fares for Valentine

Dana Air has launched a valentine campaign which will afford customers the opportunity to fly for less when they book a return ticket on any of its routes.

The airline made the announcement in a statement signed by its Communications Manager, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Ezenwa said :“From now till Valentine’s Day, our guests will get the best fares as low as 15,300 (one way) across all our sales channels when they book return tickets.

“Over 30,600 seats on all our routes have been opened for sale at these low fares.

“We believe this valentine promo, which we have unveiled as we countdown to the month of love, will not only be convenient for our teeming passengers, but it will encourage them to travel more and spend more time with family and friends.’’

He said the offer would lapse on February 14.

Meanwhile, Dana Air has announced that it will increase its frequency to Port Harcourt from Jan. 30. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment