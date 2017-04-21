Dana Air Releases Statement On Aircraft Which Lost One Engine Mid-Air - The Herald Nigeria

The management of Dana Air ha released a press statement addressing the emergency landing made by one of its aircraft today.

The airline’s aircraft had made an emergency landing at the Lagos airport after it lost one of it engines mid-air.

The airline in the statement attributed the emergency landing to bird strike.

The statement reads: “On 21st of April, one of our aircraft with registration number 5N-SRI operating out 11am flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt had an air return due to Bird strike during take-off from Lagos, and our Captain took a professional decision and returned to the Lagos Airport.

A Bird strike is a collision between a bird and an aircraft which is airborne and as per standard safety procedure, which is the hallmark of our operation, our pilot returned to base.

Our guests have however been reprotected on another aircraft to ensure that their itinerary is not entirely disrupted. The aircraft is currently being evaluated by our engineers to determine the effect of the bird strike on the affected engine.

At Dana Air, the safety and comfort of our guests will remain a top priority to us and we will stop at nothing in our commitment towards offering a safe and reliable air transport.”

