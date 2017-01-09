Dangote Cement lifts NSE indices by 1.25%

It was a positive trading day on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday with the market indices appreciating by 1.25 per cent, amid gains by some highly capitalised equities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dangote Cement led the gainers’ table, growing by N2 to close at N169 per share.

It was followed by Guaranty Trust Bank with a gain of N1.06 to close at N24.60, while Total gained N1 to close at N300 per share.

Zenith International Bank increased by 72k to close at N15.49 and UACN added 36k to close at N17 per share.

Consequently, the market capitalisation grew by N113 billion or 1.25 per cent to close at N9.145 trillion compared to N9.032 trillion achieved on Friday.

Also, the All-Share Index which opened trading at 26,251.39 inched 328.83 points or 1.25 per cent to close at 26,580.22.

On the other hand, 7UP topped the laggards’ table with a loss of N6.45 to close at N122.55 per share.

Ashaka Cement trailed with a loss of 57k to close at N10.86, while Cadbury lost 47k to close at N9.03 per share.

Forte Oil dipped 21k to close at N80.37 and Ikeja Hotel depreciated by 17k to close at N3.33 per share.

Fidelity Bank recorded the highest volume of activities, accounting for 33.85 million shares worth N30.20 million.

Access Bank followed with a total of 29.23 million shares valued at N189.74 million and United Capital traded 19.66 million shares worth N64.58 million.

FBN Holdings sold 16.77 million shares valued at N59.86 million, while United Bank for Africa exchanged 15.79 million shares valued at N77.182 million.

NAN reports that investors traded 219.03 million shares worth N1.41 billion transacted in 3,423 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 210.21 million shares valued at N1.51 billion achieved in 2,659 on Friday. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment