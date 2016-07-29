Dasuki And The Arms Deal Scandal: Fayose Breaks Silence - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has spoken up about the arms deal procurement scandal labeled against Sambo Dasuki.

Fayose stated this while speaking on Thursday during a programme on Orange 94.5 FM in Akure, Ondo state capital.

Fayose denied allegations that he received money from Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA), and also said he never met Dasuki in person.

“I have never seen Dasuki before and I don’t work in his office,” he said.

“They are on a vendetta mission. They said I collected money from Dasuki and I have told them that I did not collect a dime from Dasuki. I have N300m in my fixed deposit account in Zenith Bank and I declared it in my assets declaration form.

“I have challenged them to publish the statement made to the EFCC by Dasuki where he said he gave Senator Musiliu Obanikoro money to give me or where Obanikoro himself said he gave me money.

“Since they have seen that the Dasuki money issue won’t offer them the implication of Fayose that they desperately needed, they are now harassing contractors in the state. But I can assure them that their efforts will come to nothing.”

