Former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd) has warned his family members, relatives, associates and prominent Nigerians who are his friends not to beg President Muhammadu Buhari over his ongoing trial.

According to media reports, a source who spoke on the ex-NSA as he nears two years in government custody said “Well, you all know what is happening. He has been granted bails by four different high courts; ECOWAS court also ordered his release but they won’t allow him go”.

“The question we are asking them is: W hy keep a man even when courts said let him go home. His lawyers even said government can keep as many security operatives around him to monitor his movement, visitors etc.

“The general believe around the country is that there is more to this matter than government is letting us know but they should remember we will all die one day. Those fighting a personal course should have this at the back on their mind”.

Asked specifically to describe how Dasuki was faring, the source said: “He is strong. I have not seen a person like him. Being strong-willed is part of military training and obviously, it’s part of him”.

“But I can tell you that he still insists on open trial that will have the media in attendance. Dasuki wants the world to hear shocking things. He also asked us to tell all those who know him that nobody should beg President Buhari over his ordeal. He was very clear on this.

“Dasuki knew he would be probed but chose to remain in Nigeria. He revealed that he didn’t flee the country because he is not a coward. He said he is ready to face whatever will happen to him in custody or prison …even death”.

Recall that since 2015, Dasuki has been granted bail by Justice Adeniyi Ademola and Justice Ahmed Rahmat Mohammed of the Federal High Court as well as Justice Peter Affen and Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf of the FCT High Courts.

The ECOWAS Court had also in a judgement ordered the Federal Government to free him from custody. The court further imposed a fine of N15,000,000 on government.

In one of the court sessions, former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN) pointedly accused the Nigerian government of frustrating the Dasuki trial.

Olujimi told an FCT High Court that it was irritating for government to have persistently and consistently refused to produce the Sokoto prince, who has been in DSS custody, in court.

Dasuki was the first senior official of the Jonathan government to be charged under President Muhammadu Buhari, who took in office in May 2015.

Arrested in the morning of December 1, 2015, by the Department of State Service s (DSS), Dasuki is accused of awarding phantom contracts to buy 12 helicopters, four fighter jets and ammunition.

He is also answering charges unlawful possession of firearms and alleged mismanagement of $2bn meant to fight the Boko Haram insurgency. He denies all allegations.

His associates and members of the former ruling party, PDP, hold the view that Dasuki’s case has become a “persecution” by the Buhari government over his role in the 1985 coup.

