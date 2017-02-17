Daura Emirate Council holds prayer for Buhari

The Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State on Friday conducted a marathon prayer session invoking Allah’s protection and good health for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk led the prayers at his palace in Daura, attended by thousands of residents.

The President who hails from Daura is currently in London on medical vacation.

The emir said that Buhari needs prayers not only for his health, but also divine guidance to lead Nigeria to greatness.

“Mr President is our son and he deserves much more than this,” the emir added.

Farouk told the residents that there was no cause for alarm regarding the President’s health, assuring that “going by available contacts we have on daily basis, the President is in high spirit.”

The emir stressed that leaders need constant prayers from their subjects, hence the decision by the emirate to organise the prayer session.

He observed that the nation was undergoing positive reforms under the Buhari leadership, as such “needs our encouragement, support and prayers for him to succeed and build a better Nigeria.”

NAN reports that Chief Imams of major Juma’at mosques in Daura, Mai’adua, Zango, Sandamu and Baure Local Government Areas under the emirate conducted the prayers, which included recitation of the complete Qur’an eleven times.(NAN)

