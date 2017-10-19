Nigerian singer and songwriter, Davido has finally been cleared of all murder allegations and involvement in the mysterious death of his friend Tagbo Umeike.

The singer was entangled in the scandal after rumours of his involvement began circulating.

He was eventually invited to the police station in line with ongoing investigations.

Also Tagbo’s girlfriend and actress, Caroline Danjuma, accused him of not being truthful about what transpired the night of Mr Umeike’s death on her social media.

Contrary to the fake autopsy report that initially circulated, up to date autopsy revealed that Mr Umeike died from suffocation and not from alcohol poisoning.

Davido’s legal counsel, Mr Bobo F. Ajudua, said that Davido was released by the police and was relieved of murder allegations against him, and declared him free to go about his business.

He said:

“We’ve been to Panti and my client has given a statement there too. It’s clear from all the investigation, evidence, and statements given so far that David was not at any point with the deceased after he left him alive at Shisha room and as such he’s been released to go about his business.” “Of course if called on to give any more information he would gladly. But in truth, he only knew so much about the night and has reproduced this time and time again. They’ve also observed the consistency between his statements and those of all the others interviewed, as a result he’s been allowed to go.”

Whereas Davido openly disclosed that he has forgiven everyone who wrongly accused during these trying times.

He said;

“Thank you, Jesus. Persons that said false things about me or accused me of what I don’t know, I sincerely forgive you and God bless you. We move on, let’s all be better. Thank you, Lord. Thank you to everyone that prayed for me and to those who didn’t, maybe you forgot. We thank God all in all, now let’s get back to the music.”

