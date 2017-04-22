 Davido, Iceprince Allegedly Involved In Club Fight, Properties Destroyed - The Herald Nigeria

Davido, Iceprince Allegedly Involved In Club Fight, Properties Destroyed

Nigerian singer, Davido and rapper, Iceprince Zamani were reported to have been involved in a fight which broke down in Warri.

According to a social media user, Davido Music Worldwide boss, Davido who was in town for an event fought the Chocolate City ‘Oleku’ crooner at the event in Warri, Delta State.

The Twitter user, Saint Lee, alleged that the fight broke after Iceprince Zamani questioned Shina Peller, Quilox club boss, why he was asked to manage a ride with some other persons when Davido got a salon car to himself.

The social media user noted that the DMW boss got furious on account of Iceprince’s remark which led to the fight.

Both Nigerian stars had prior to the event put up publicity on their social media page.

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar