Davido, Iceprince Allegedly Involved In Club Fight, Properties Destroyed - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Davido and rapper, Iceprince Zamani were reported to have been involved in a fight which broke down in Warri.

According to a social media user, Davido Music Worldwide boss, Davido who was in town for an event fought the Chocolate City ‘Oleku’ crooner at the event in Warri, Delta State.

The Twitter user, Saint Lee, alleged that the fight broke after Iceprince Zamani questioned Shina Peller, Quilox club boss, why he was asked to manage a ride with some other persons when Davido got a salon car to himself.

The social media user noted that the DMW boss got furious on account of Iceprince’s remark which led to the fight.

Both Nigerian stars had prior to the event put up publicity on their social media page.

