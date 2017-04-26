Davido Reveals When His Second Daughter Is Arriving - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Davido is over the top excited as he counts down to the arrival of his second daughter.

The singer whose baby mama to be had released some stunning photos some weeks ago took to his social media page to announce the expected delivery date of his baby.

According to the singer who some hours ago alleged that his Uncle, late Senator Isiaka Adeleke was killed, his second daughter will be arriving in two weeks.

Davido took to his Snapchat page to reveal this adding that he is all about releasing good music for his fans and taking care of his daughters.

See Davido’s post below:

