Brother to Tagbo, the deceased friend of Davido, Chigbo Umeike has revealed that Davido did not attend Tagbo’s burial.

Tagbo died after he had a bit too much alcohol and since his death there has been one controversy after another mostly around the involvement of Davido who was said to be Taggo’s friend.

Davido has since been cleared of all suspicion but it seems he couldn’t make time to attend the burial.

Speaking to Saturday beat, Chigbo said; “My brother was buried on Friday and it is so sad that we have lost someone with a big heart. However, Davido was not present at the burial neither did he send a representative but at this point, we have no comment on that.”

