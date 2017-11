Popular Nigerian musician, Davido has won the much awaited MTV Europe Music Awards Best African Act 2017.

The singer won the award singers like Wizkid and Nasty C as well as South Africa’s – Babes Wodumo , Angola’s – C4 Pedro and Kenya’s Nyashinksi were contending for.

Davido is currently in Angola for a concert which he is scheduled to perform and is elated at winning the Award.

