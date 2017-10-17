Based on Investigations following Tagbo’s death, Davido’s driver and two of his friends are currently in Police custody.

Davido’s friends, Agbaje Olaoye and Idris Busari were arrested last week Wednesday, October 11th, 2017.

His personal driver, Tunde Usutu was also arrested alongside the two friends.

They were arrested for allegedly abandoning Tagbo at the hospital on October 2nd, 2017.

According to LIB sources, another set of people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The two individuals are currently being held at Panti.

