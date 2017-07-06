Davido's Father May Be Mad - Osun Gov., Aregbesola - The Herald Nigeria

The Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola has observed that the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke may have made Nigerian singer, Davido’s father, Dr. Deji Adeleke mad.

The State governor made this observation while speaking in Ede yesterday at the campaign organised for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Osun West Senatorial District.

Ahead of the by-election scheduled to hold on Saturday, the state governor made the observation in reaction to the allegations that he owed Deji Adeleke money.

Aregbesola who maintained that he owes Deji Adeleke no money stated that he never borrowed money from the Adelekes. He further added that it was the Adelekes that had been collecting money from him.

During the campaign, Rauf Aregbesola said: “Deji Adeleke is a business man, he is not a politician but it is like his brother’s death has run him mad.” (O dabi pe iku egbon e ti da lori ru). It is a lie that I borrowed money from Deji.

“It is to the glory of God that they got the Certificate of Occupancy of their university from our government. Why didn’t those who are their new friends give them C of O of that university? .

“If Deji Adeleke had so much money, why did he beg me to waive the payable tax of his university? Why couldn’t he just pay? I am bold enough to say this over and over again, because I have never sought assistance from any member of the Adeleke family, even during the lifetime of Senator Isiaka Adeleke. .

“Nothing of such occurred. My relationship with the late Adeleke was cordial and beyond politics because we had known each other even before Osun politics, because our residences were adjacent to each other in Lagos State.”

Speaking on the move to replace the deceased Senator Isiaka Adeleke with is brother, Ademola Adeleke, the State governor added that political office was not by inheritance. He further added that if it were to be by inheritance then the late Bola Ige’s family would have been ruling the state.

